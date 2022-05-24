First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.80. 241,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 74,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

