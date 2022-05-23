Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 44,565 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,190 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 44,565 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,826.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,889 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.