O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 896 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $86.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.62.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

