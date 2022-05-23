Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,814 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

EL opened at $237.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

