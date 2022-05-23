Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys New Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

NYSE:WLK opened at $126.21 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,047 shares of company stock worth $7,620,726. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

