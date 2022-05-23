37,760 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,792 in the last 90 days.

Shares of HOOD opened at $10.08 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

