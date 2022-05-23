Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,303 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $24,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 956.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.89.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

