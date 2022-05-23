Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,945 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Teradyne worth $123,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 111,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $102.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.13. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

