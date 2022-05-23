JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

NASDAQ JD opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

