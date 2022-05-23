Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $120.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $93.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.