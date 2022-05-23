Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $120.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.
NYSE:PSX opened at $93.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
