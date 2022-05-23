Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 104,909 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,909 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.33 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

