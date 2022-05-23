Advisor Resource Council Invests $277,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.99. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.