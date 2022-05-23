Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,947 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP stock opened at $99.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

