MAI Capital Management Acquires Shares of 6,537 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.