New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,899 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 48.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

