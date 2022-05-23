Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.08 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $98,093,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,270 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,217 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 565.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

ABMD opened at $235.75 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.46 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.82.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

