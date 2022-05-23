O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ArcBest by 54.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $68.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.42. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

