Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.41 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $24.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.50%.

JBGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.