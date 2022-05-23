Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 775 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,849 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $522.20 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $468.86 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.52. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

