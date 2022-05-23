7,957 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 453,877 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after acquiring an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

