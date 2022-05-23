Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 63,394 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,394 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.64.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 20.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of 28.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion and a PE ratio of 2,093.09.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.