AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a PE ratio of -206.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.74) to £111 ($136.83) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($129.44) to £115 ($141.77) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.27) to £120 ($147.93) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.77) to £120 ($147.93) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.