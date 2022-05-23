Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.46 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 150.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.62.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

