Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $126,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $109.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.97.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

