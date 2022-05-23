Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 29,157 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of W. P. Carey worth $26,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.28 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

