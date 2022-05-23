Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $40,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 667,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 625,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,023,000 after buying an additional 223,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.