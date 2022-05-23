Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI opened at $109.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.47.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.