Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Albemarle worth $39,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,331,000 after buying an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

NYSE ALB opened at $236.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.14. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $154.23 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.