Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 1,121 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC raised its position in BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BCE by 562.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BCE by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 369.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

BCE opened at $52.65 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

