Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $127.48 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Albemarle worth $127,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $236.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.14. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $154.23 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

