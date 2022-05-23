United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $130,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after buying an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,220,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,487,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in United Rentals by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after buying an additional 115,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock opened at $269.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $262.76 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.48.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

