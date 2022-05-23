Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,994 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $122,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $296,921,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after buying an additional 476,441 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $69,488,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE:BILL opened at $118.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.46. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.18.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.