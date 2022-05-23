Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 7,396 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in News were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in News by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in News by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in News by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 796,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

