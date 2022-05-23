Pembina Pipeline Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 90.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $39.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

