CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

CDW has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CDW has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CDW to earn $9.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $160.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.19. CDW has a 52 week low of $155.39 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CDW by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CDW by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

