Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,922 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,251,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,604,000 after acquiring an additional 632,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

