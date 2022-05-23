Advisor Resource Council Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after acquiring an additional 839,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after acquiring an additional 783,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,372,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,833,000 after acquiring an additional 89,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $85.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

