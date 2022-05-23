Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $40,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $74.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

