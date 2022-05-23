MAI Capital Management Invests $313,000 in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRGY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Energy stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

