MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,416 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $74.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

