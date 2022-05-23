Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Target Price at $25.80

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JELD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other JELD-WEN news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.