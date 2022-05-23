Analysts Set The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) PT at $33.67

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

