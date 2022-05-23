abrdn plc Has $5.57 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,010 shares of company stock worth $5,189,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

NYSE:CRL opened at $232.64 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.20 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.52.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

