Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $80.63

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.63.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $662,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $5,092,865. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

