Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.03). Under Armour reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

