$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Snap reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock worth $43,834,483 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,103.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 675,953 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 27.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 778,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after buying an additional 231,196 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 96.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after buying an additional 2,588,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

