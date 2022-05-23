Cook Protocol Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 152.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,703.64 or 0.31788873 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.00485703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00034150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COOKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.