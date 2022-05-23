Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

NYSE ALLY opened at $38.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

