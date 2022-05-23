Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 233,735 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 30,754.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,735 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $40.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

