Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 99,246 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 158.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QVT Financial LP boosted its stake in JD.com by 212.8% during the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com by 140.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in JD.com by 134.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

JD stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.